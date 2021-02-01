Israel reports 4,227 new COVID-19 cases, 643,006 in total

JERUSALEM, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 4,227 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the tally in the country to 643,006.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 4,786 after 48 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 1,173 to 1,165, out of 1,802 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 572,410, with 10,598 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 65,810.

The number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 3.05 million, or 32.8 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli Employment Service said that the number of new unemployed people in Israel since the start of the ongoing full lockdown on Dec. 27, 2020 has reached 163,104.

The unemployment rate in Israel now stands at 16.1 percent with about 673,000 unemployed, lower than 22.7 percent in mid-October 2020 and a peak of 27.5 percent at the end of April 2020.

The unemployment rate in Israel was only 3.9 percent before the outbreak of COVID-19 in late February 2020. Enditem