Israel reports 88 new COVID-19 variant infections

JERUSALEM, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The Israeli Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 88 more cases of the new COVID-19 strain that was detected in South Africa and other countries.

One of the new patients was previously recovered from the common COVID-19 virus and now re-infected with the new variant, the ministry said.

This brings the total number of patients tested positive for the variant in Israel to 168, following genetic tests carried out at the country’s Central Virology Laboratory.

Of these cases, 44 were tested positive upon their return from abroad, and the remaining 124 were domestically transmitted cases.

The total number of patients tested positive for different COVID-19 variants in Israel currently stands at 339.