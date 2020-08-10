Israel resumes outdoor concerts, shows under COVID-19 restrictions

JERUSALEM, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Outdoor entertainment and cultural events in Israel will resume immediately under COVID-19 restrictions, said a statement issued on Sunday by Israeli prime minister’s office and the ministry of culture.

At the end of a meeting held by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as finance, health and culture ministers with performers and producers’ representatives, it was agreed that shows and concerts would be allowed under restrictions.

The audience will be divided into small groups of 20 people each, while keeping distance between groups during the event.

According to the statement, in the coming weeks, another plan will be formulated for resuming indoor cultural and entertainment events depending on morbidity level in each city.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s coronavirus cabinet approved new restrictions including a ban on more than three people in a vehicle except for family members living in the same house.

Another restriction prohibits gatherings of more than 20 people outdoors and 10 people indoors.

The district doctors will also be allowed to shut down a private workplace for 72 hours if a coronavirus patient is detected there. Enditem