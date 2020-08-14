Israel says it thwarts int’l cyberattack on defense industries

JERUSALEM, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Israel said on Wednesday it thwarted a cyberattack on its main defense industries carried out by “the Lazarus Group,” an international hacking group.

Israel’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the hackers built fake profiles on Linkedin, a social network used mainly for high-tech job searches, posed as potential employers, and sent job offers to employees of leading defense industries in Israel.

The group attempted to infiltrate the computers of these employees and gather sensitive security information, the ministry said.

The attackers also attempted to use the official websites of several companies to hack their systems, it added.

“The cyber-attacks were identified in real-time,” the statement read, adding that no harm or disruption was caused to the defense industries’ networks.

Israel said the hackers were backed by a foreign country, but did not elaborate on its identity.

In 2019, U.S. Department of Treasury said that North Korea stands behind the Lazarus Group. Enditem