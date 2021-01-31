Israel says to transfer 5,000 coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians

JERUSALEM, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Israel has agreed to provide some 5,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinian Authority, the Israeli defense ministry said on Sunday.

A spokesperson with the ministry confirmed to Xinhua that Defense Minister Benny Gantz has authorized the delivery of the vaccines.

Local Israeli media reported that the vaccines will be used for Palestinian medical workers.

The move comes after United Nations officials and human rights groups urged Israel to provide vaccines to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israel has launched its own large-scale vaccination rollout following purchases of vaccines from drug companies Pfizer and Moderna.