Israel sends Lebanese civilian back after crossing border: military

JERUSALEM, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Israel’s army said on Wednesday that it had returned a Lebanese civilian to Lebanon after he crossed the border into Israel and was questioned.

A military spokesperson said in a statement that the suspect was apprehended shortly after crossing the border.

“Troops identified a suspect who attempted to cross from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” the statement added.

The suspect was arrested and questioned in a field near the fence of the Blue Line, a border demarcation drawn in 2000 by the United Nations after Israel withdrew its forces from southern Lebanon.

He was sent to Lebanon after the questioning, the spokesperson said, without elaborating on the circumstances that led the suspect to cross the border.

Israel and Lebanon share a disputed border. Local laws in both countries forbid Israeli and Lebanese citizens from traveling to each other countries.