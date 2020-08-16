Israel strikes Hamas facilities in response to arson balloons

GAZA, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Israeli warcraft early Sunday attacked some military facilities that belong to the Islamic Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip after incendiary balloons were launched into southern Israel from the enclave Hamas rules.

Hamas security sources said that Israeli reconnaissance drones and warplanes hovered over the besieged coastal enclave and fired several missiles targeting posts and facilities that belong to al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas armed wing.

The sources said that no injuries were reported, but the airstrikes caused severe damage to the facilities and destroyed some nearby houses in the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli army spokesman said in a press statement that Israeli fighter jets attacked a military post and military infrastructure that belong to Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The statement said that all activities against Israel are severe, adding that the Israeli army will keep acting against those who harm the Israeli people.

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have been going on for several days in response to hundreds of arson balloons carrying small amounts of explosives.

The Israeli army spokesman held the Hamas movement, which has been ruling the Gaza Strip since 2007, fully responsible for the recently renewed tension. Enditem