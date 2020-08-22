Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Palestine

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting positions of Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the Gaza Strip on early Saturday, according to Palestinian sources.

Positions belonging to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, in Khan Younis and Rafah cities were hit by missiles launched by Israeli jets.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli army has not commented about the airstrikes.

On Friday, the Israeli army announced that a rocket launched from Gaza to the southern Israeli town of Sderot was destroyed.

