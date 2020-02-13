Israel successfully tests advanced laser system, intercepts maneuvering drone targets

JERUSALEM, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a state-owned Israeli technology company, announced on Wednesday that in a recent demo in Israel, its Drone Dome system performed interceptions of multiple drones.

The company said in its statement that the system achieved 100 percent success in all test scenarios.

The stages of the interceptions included target detection, identification, and interception with the high-power laser beam.

Rafael’s Drone Dome is an innovative end-to-end counter-unmanned aerial system solution for securing air space from hostile drones.

Fully operational globally, Drone Dome’s infrastructure, made of electronic jammers and sensors, allows effective detection, full identification and neutralization of multiple UAV threats, using unique algorithms.

One of Drone Dome’s unique capabilities is integrating laser technology for hard-kill capabilities, neutralizing or physically intercepting the threat at a safe distance from the threatened target.

Drone Dome is designed to address threats posed by hostile drones in both military and civilian sites, offering advanced solutions for maneuvering forces and military facilities, critical border protection, as well as civilian targets such as airports and public facilities.