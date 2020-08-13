Israel successfully tests Arrow-2 anti-missile system: ministry

JERUSALEM, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Israel has successfully tested its Arrow-2 ballistic missile interceptor, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The test was conducted at a test site in central Israel together with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, the Israeli Air Force and Israel Aerospace Industries.

“The Arrow-2 system successfully engaged a Sparrow target missile, which simulates a long-range surface-to-surface missile,” a ministry statement said.

“Our elite technological unit ensures that we will always be one step ahead of our enemies,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz noted.

Arrow-2, along with the newer generation Arrow-3, is part of Israel’s multi-layer defense doctrine which also includes Iron Dome, a short-range anti-rocket system, and David’s Sling, a medium-to-long-range missiles defense system. Enditem