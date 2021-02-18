Israel, Syria negotiate Russia-brokered swap deal: media

JERUSALEM, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Israel has negotiated a Russia-brokered deal with Syria to release an Israeli woman who accidentally crossed into Syria, local media reported Wednesday.

Israeli state-owned Kan news TV reported that Israel and Syria have been negotiating a swap deal to release the young Israeli woman in exchange for two Druzes, a man and woman, residents of the Golan Heights part of which was seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.

Asked about the emerging deal in an interview with Army Radio, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is using his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin to release the woman.

“We are in the midst of secret contacts, working to save lives,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Israeli cabinet was convened for an “urgent session” to discuss what government officials said was “a humanitarian issue” involved Russia and Syria. Enditem