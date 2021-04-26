Israel to lift attendance limitation at football matches

JERUSALEM, April 25 (Xinhua) — The governmental restrictions limiting the number of fans on Israeli football stadiums in Israel will be completely lifted from May 6, the state’s Ministry of Sports said on Sunday.

According to an agreement between the Sports and Health ministries, which requires the approval of the Israeli government, any fan will be allowed to enter the stadiums, if vaccinated against coronavirus.

This means that three days after the lifting of the ban, 30,000 fans will fill up Bloomfield Stadium in the coastal city of Tel Aviv-Yafo, in a match that may decide the Premier League title, between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Maccabi Haifa.

In March, after about a year in which it was forbidden to enter the matches, government approval was given to a small number of fans to attend.

Since then, the numbers have been gradually increased, with the current restriction being up to a third of the occupancy in large stadiums of more than 10,000 seats.

At the same time, restrictions on indoor events will be lifted as well, including basketball league games.

By Sunday, the limit is a maximum of 4,000 fans in arenas of more than 10,000 seats. Enditem