Israel to start COVID-19 vaccination for high school students

JERUSALEM, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Israel has launched a COVID-19 vaccination operation for all high school students aged 16 and over, the state’s Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The vaccination, which will include more than 300,000 students, is expected to begin in the coming days.

On Jan. 10, Israel announced vaccination operation for all teachers and other educational workers.

Since then, more than 50 percent of the country’s 203,000 educational workers have been vaccinated, according to the Israeli Ministry of Education.

The general vaccination campaign in Israel began on Dec. 20, 2020, and was intended in the first phase for medical staff, people aged over 65, and chronic patients.

Since then, the vaccine eligibility age has been gradually lowered, and currently people aged 40 and over are being called to get vaccinated.

So far, the number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus in Israel has surpassed 2.44 million, or 26.2 percent of its population of 9.3 million. Enditem