Israel to turn largest port into renewable energy port

JERUSALEM, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Israel will turn its largest port into a renewable energy port that will provide all its energy needs, the Ministry of Energy said Thursday.

The state-owned port, located in the southern city of Ashdod, will adopt innovative renewable energy generation technologies, according to the ministry.

As part of the plan, natural gas will be used as a clean energy source and solar panels will be installed, in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and port operating costs.

The port will receive a grant of 9.5 million new shekels (2.75 million U.S. dollars) for the construction of an internal power plant to produce natural gas.

The port will also encourage the switchover to electric operational vehicles, and the building of charging stations for compressed natural gas trucks.

“This initiative will put Ashdod Port in the forefront for the world leading companies to manage their energy consumption smartly, while meeting the national target of reducing electricity consumption by 2030,” the ministry said.