Israel, U.S. suspected behind attack on ship in Red Sea: Iranian commander

TEHRAN, April 9 (Xinhua) — A senior Iranian military commander said that Israel and the United States are suspected to be behind the recent attack on an Iranian ship in the Red Sea, Press TV reported on Friday.

Iran will “definitely” respond to the attack on the country’s ship in the Red Sea, said Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces.

“We need to ascertain the source of the incident. If we uncover the source of the attack on the ship, we will definitely respond. We will never be silent,” Shekarchi was quoted as saying.

“Washington is undoubtedly involved in any attempt to undermine and harm the Islamic Republic,” he added.

On Wednesday, Iran confirmed an explosion in the country’s commercial ship Saviz in the Red Sea. Enditem