Israel virus cases surge past 9,200, death toll at 65

JERUSALEM

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 9,248 and the death toll stands at 65, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said eight people died and 242 more tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

It said 149 of patients are in critical condition, while 770 have recovered so far.

Israel has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutes and banning gatherings of more than 10 people in open or closed public areas.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks have also been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens into the country, except those with Israeli residency.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 1.4 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll above 81,000, and more than 298,000 recoveries.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat and Zehra Nur Duz