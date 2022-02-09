Israel will conduct additional investigations into the Pegasus police spying.

Following Naftali Bennett’s claim that police only spied on three people, the decision was made.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to local media, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has ordered additional investigations into the use of Pegasus spyware to hack Israeli citizens’ phones.

Bennett took the action after learning that Israeli police “only tried to spy on three” of the 26 people whose phones were hacked, according to Haaretz.

“Police only managed to successfully hack one of their phones,” the Israeli prime minister was told, according to the daily.

According to Channel 12, police had obtained a court order allowing them to use the Pegasus spyware against the three individuals.

Police used Pegasus without judicial orders to spy on 26 Israeli citizens suspected of criminal cases, according to the Israeli website Calcalist in January.

According to the website, police used the program to hack into the phones of anti-Benjamin Netanyahu protesters.

The Pegasus spyware allows its users to hack mobile phones by taking advantage of security flaws in the Android and iPhone operating systems.

It was created by the Herzliya-based Israeli private company NSO, which specializes in electronic warfare and digital espionage.

Following the discovery of spying cases against politicians, government officials, journalists, and activists in various countries, the spyware caused worldwide scandals.