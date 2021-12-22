Israeli abuses of Palestinian women in prison are condemned by a Moroccan NGO.

32 Palestinian women remain imprisoned in Israeli jails.

Morocco’s RABAT

On Wednesday, a Moroccan women’s advocacy group condemned Israeli abuses of Palestinian female prisoners.

In a statement, Moroccan Women Against Political Detention said, “We express our condemnation and outrage at the brutal assault on Palestinian female prisoners, including the placement of some of them in solitary confinement.”

The NGO stated its “complete solidarity with Palestinian female prisoners brutally assaulted by the Zionist repressive apparatus inside prison,” and demanded the immediate release of all Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Prisoners’ National Movement called for a day of solidarity with Palestinian women detained in Israel on Friday.

Attacks on female prisoners in Damon and Nafha prisons prompted Palestinian factions to call for “appropriate retaliation.”

On Sunday, prisoners’ rights organizations accused Israeli prison authorities in Damon of “continuous abuses against Palestinian female prisoners.”

According to institutions concerned with prisoners’ affairs, there are approximately 4,500 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including 32 women and 170 minors.

Ibrahim Mukhtar penned this piece.