Israeli air force strikes multiple targets in Gaza in response to ‘explosive balloons’

Israel has carried out a series of airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, in retaliation for multiple explosive and incendiary balloons launched from the enclave over the past few weeks.

The targets included an alleged “weapons production site and a military compound,” the IAF said amid reports of explosions in the central Gaza Strip, as well as near Khan Younis in the south. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

We just struck Hamas targets in #Gaza, after a series of balloons with explosives attached to them were launched from Gaza into #Israel. We will continue operating against attempts to harm Israeli civilians. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 25, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, a rocket propelled grenade attached to several balloons was found in the Negev Desert some 70 kilometers from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave, which was not the first such incident over the past two weeks, according to Israeli media.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, and Israel holds the Islamist movement responsible for any attacks coming from the territory, although it has also targeted other militant groups there. Israel Defense Forces vowed to “continue operating against attempts to harm Israeli civilians.”

The incident comes as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz are to meet US President Donald Trump to finally unveil the ‘deal of the century’ peace plan. No Palestinian representative was invited.

