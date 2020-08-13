Israeli airstrike on Gaza damages local school

GAZA, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Thursday that an Israeli airstrike on Gaza damaged a school in western Gaza.

Adnan Abu Hasna, the media advisor of UNRWA in Gaza, told Xinhua that the Israeli airstrike which hit Al-Shati refugee camp at predawn on Thursday damaged a local school run by the agency.

“We evacuated the school children, while the explosives engineering police teams are working to remove the missile remnants and exclude the danger posed by it,” Eyad al-Bozzom, spokesman for the Hamas-run Ministry of Interior in Gaza.

Israel said on Thursday that it had struck Hamas’ sites in the Gaza Strip after militants in the Palestinian enclave launched explosive balloons into southern Israel. Enditem