Israeli army artillery bombs Hamas lookout posts in Gaza: sources

GAZA, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — The Israeli army artillery bombed on Saturday morning two lookout posts that belong to the Islamic Hamas movement’s militants in the Gaza Strip, Hamas security sources said.

The sources said the two posts belong to al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic movement that rules the Gaza Strip, adding that the artillery bombs destroyed the two posts in the southern towns of Rafah and Khan Younis.

No injuries was reported, said the sources.

Israeli military on Saturday announced that it has struck targets belonging to the Hamas organization in response to an earlier rocket attack into Israel.

The army used artillery fire against Hamas “military posts,” according to a statement released by Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

In recent days, Israel and Hamas have exchanged several blows, amid soaring tensions.

Israeli media reported that a mediator from Qatar is expected in the region next week in order to lower the tensions. Enditem