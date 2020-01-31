Israeli army boosts forces in occupied Jordan Valley

JERUSALEM, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Israel’s military said on Tuesday that it was deploying more troops in the Israeli-occupied Jordan Valley in the West Bank ahead of the launch of the White House’s peace plan.

“It has been decided to reinforce the Jordan Valley area with infantry troops,” the army said in a statement. It added that the move comes following an “ongoing situation assessment conducted in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).”

The unusual statement came hours before U.S. Donald Trump was set to launch his “Deal of the Century” peace plan in Washington.

It comes also in the wake of declarations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition partners that they will move to annex the Jordan Valley after Trump’s announcement of his plan. Such a move is likely to spark protests and condemnations by the Palestinians and the international community.

The Palestinian Authority announced that “day of rage” will be held in the West Bank to protest Trump’s plan.