Israeli army chief, UNIFIL chief discuss security issues

JERUSALEM, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Israel’s military chief Aviv Kochavi met with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Commander Stefano Del Col on Sunday to discuss the security situation in southern Lebanon.

The two discussed security issues along the border between Israel and Lebanon as well as the UNIFIL missions in the region, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement after the meeting.

Kochavi also raised the “ongoing violations of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 by Hezbollah.” The spokesperson didn’t elaborate on the “violations” but Israel has long accused Hezbollah of building precision weapons.

The Israeli army views UNIFIL as “an important and significant factor in maintaining regional stability,” the spokesperson said. “UNIFIL is also expected to carry out strict enforcement against the violations of international resolutions.”

Israel and Hezbollah once fought a full-fledged war in 2016, which took place mostly on Lebanese soil. Enditem