Israeli army fire wounds Jihad sniper in eastern Gaza

GAZA, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Israeli army soldiers on Wednesday shot and wounded a Palestinian sniper, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), near the borders between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel, sources said.

Jihad sources said that one of its militants was shot and moderately wounded on Wednesday afternoon by Israeli soldiers’ gunfire east of the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis.

The militant was injured after he opened fire at an Israeli camera that was placed on the fence of the borders.

The incident took place shortly after Israel announced it would increase the number of entry permits to Israel for Palestinian merchants and businessmen from the Gaza Strip.

Salleh al-Zegg, director general in the Palestinian civil affairs ministry, told Xinhua all he knew was that Israel increased entry permits to Palestinian merchants from 5,500 to 7,000.