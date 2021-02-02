Israeli army says drone crashes in Gaza

JERUSALEM, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Israel’s army said on Tuesday that one of its drones has crashed over the Gaza Strip during a military activity in the area.

The drone fell near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip “during an operational activity,” the military spokesperson said in a statement, adding that no information has been compromised.

The spokesperson did not elaborate on the reasons for the crash.

It was the second time this week that Israeli military drone has crashed. On Monday, an army drone was shot down by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, according to a statement issued by the Lebanese armed group. Enditem