Israeli artillery shelling has injured three Gazans.

The Israeli army claims it is shelling Gaza in retaliation for a shooting attack.

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN ARABIA

According to the Health Ministry, three Palestinians were injured on Wednesday in northern Gaza Strip by Israeli artillery shelling.

The injured Palestinians were rushed to Beit Hanoun Hospital for treatment, according to a ministry statement, which did not provide further details about their injuries.

The shelling, according to the Israeli military, was aimed at Hamas military positions in northern Gaza.

The army said in a statement that the shelling was in retaliation for a shooting attack from northern Gaza that injured an Israeli.

The Israeli army has ordered the evacuation of farms in Israeli settlements near the Gaza security fence, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

The shooting has not been attributed to any Palestinian group.

*Ahmed Asmar wrote this piece.