Israeli attacks are a “new crime” against Palestinians, according to Hamas.

Hamas accuses Israel of committing a “new crime” against Palestinians.

Israeli warplanes strike Gaza.

GAZA, PALESTINIAN CAPITOL

Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip were denounced by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Sunday.

Late Saturday, Israeli warplanes attacked several Hamas positions in Gaza.

Israeli tanks also shelled four Hamas-run Interior Ministry observation towers in northern Gaza.

The attacks, which the Israeli army claimed were in response to rocket fire from Gaza, resulted in no injuries.

Hamas described the Israeli attacks as a “new aggression to be added to Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people,” according to a statement.

“The [Palestinian] resistance will continue to carry out its mission of defending the [Palestinian] people and liberating the [Palestinian] land and holy sites,” said Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the group.

In May, Israel launched an 11-day military offensive in Gaza, killing over 260 Palestinians and injuring thousands more.

Thirteen Israelis were also killed by Gaza rockets.

On May 21, an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire brought the worst violence in years to a halt.

Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.