Israeli company to provide laser sensor systems for Chinese self-driving trucks

JERUSALEM, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Israeli vehicle laser sensor maker Innoviz Technologies said on Wednesday that it will provide sensors to Chinese truck producer Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile.

The Chinese company, also known as Shacman Trucks, will hold proof of concept project in one of China’s major ports, where the trucks will be used to enable autonomous loading and unloading of containers.

The 600 autopilot trucks in the project will be equipped with the Innoviz Lidar (light detection and ranging) systems, which allow autonomous vehicles to identify their surroundings.

The Lidar sensor scans its environment for up to 360 degrees and uses laser to measure its distance from the various objects, creating a three-dimensional map.

In the Chinese project, the Israeli Lidar will provide sensing, mapping and location functions for autonomous driving at speeds of less than 30 km per hour in the harbor area.

Innoviz was founded in 2016 and based in the city of Rosh Haayin in central Israel.

Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile is part of Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group located in the city of Xi’an, Shaanxi Provence.