Israeli defense experts blame Trump and Netanyahu for the crisis, as hopes for a new nuclear deal with Iran fade.

However, there are signs that Iran is abandoning it.

At the very least, France and the United Kingdom agree on one thing: the time to save the Iran nuclear deal is running out.

Since Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran, Tehran has significantly increased its nuclear program, enriching uranium far beyond the agreement’s permitted levels.

Iran got rid of 97% of its nuclear fuel and limited its uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent purity as part of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Its “breakout” time, or how long it would take to make enough material for a nuclear weapon, was estimated to be more than a year.

Iran is enriching uranium to 60% purity now.

Its time to break out has been reduced to as little as three weeks.

Tehran has also limited the UN Atomic Energy Agency’s ability to inspect its nuclear facilities, raising further concerns about what the country is doing behind closed doors.

Even senior figures in Israel’s security establishment are now describing the Trump-Netanyahu agreement to sabotage the deal as potentially catastrophic; one that has seen Iran’s hardliners shrug off Washington’s harshest sanctions and press ahead with a nuclear weapon that will destabilize the region.

The Biden administration wants to bring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, back to life, but there are signs that Iran is abandoning it.

Despite the resumption of talks between Iran and the remaining signatories to the agreement last week in Vienna, European diplomats say “time is running out” to salvage anything.

After the Iranian delegation — representing the country’s new hard-line government — made demands that were deemed unacceptable, envoys from the UK, France, and Germany (three of the seven signatories, along with the EU, China, and Russia) urged Tehran to return with “realistic proposals.”

All sanctions, including those unrelated to Iran’s nuclear program, should be lifted, according to Tehran.

It also wants to keep making progress on nuclear projects.

These demands, according to French and British negotiators, are incompatible with the terms of the original agreement.

Iran is believed to have been pressed by Russia and China.

