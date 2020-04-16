Israeli drone targets Hezbollah operatives in Syria: source

BEIRUT, Lebanon

An Israeli drone targeted an automobile bring members for the Lebanese Hezbollah team near the Lebanese-Syrian borders, a Hizbollah resource said.

The Hezbollah resource that talked to Anadolu Agency on problem of privacy stated that 4 Hezbollah participants were in the automobile on their way to Lebanon from Syria.

He claimed that the Hezbollah team identified an Israeli drone in Wadi al-Qarn location over Syria.

He included that the automobile was struck and also ruined in Jdaidit Yabws area of Syria.

The resource verified that all who were in survived the strike by getting away before the rocket hit the lorry.

Stress has actually been running high along Syrian-Israeli boundary amidst Israeli accusations for Iran and Hezbollah group of developing an army existence in war-torn Syria.Iran and Hezbollah are solid allies of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regimen, the pressures of which have actually been battling resistance groups in a fatal civil war since 2011. Ever since, numerous thousands

of people were killed as well as millions even more displaced by the dispute. * Ahmad Asmar added to this record

from Ankara.