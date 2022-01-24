Israeli fire injures six Palestinians in the West Bank.

Israeli forces raid the refugee camps of Qalandiya in the West Bank.

Palestine’s Ramallah

According to local residents, six Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

According to residents, Israeli forces raided the Qalandiya refugee camp north of Jerusalem and searched a number of Palestinian shops, resulting in clashes with Palestinians during which Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated bullets and teargas canisters.

Six Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets, while dozens were temporarily asphyxiated by teargas fired by Israeli forces, according to a statement from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

During the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, Israel took over the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

In 1980, it annexed East Jerusalem, a move that was never recognized by the international community.

* Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.