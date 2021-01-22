Israeli firm to provide 137-mln-USD AI target detection systems for UK military

JERUSALEM, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems said on Thursday that it will provide the British army with advanced artificial intelligence systems used for locating and identifying targets in a 137-million-U.S.-dollar contract.

This is included in a five-year agreement between the Israeli company and the British Ministry of Defence, after Elbit was selected to supply the solution for Britain’s Dismounted Joint Fires Integrators (D-JFI) program.

The Elbit systems are networked, passive and active target acquisition solution that can acquire, generate and communicate target information to effector systems for effective engagement of joint fires.

The solution will interface with the radio communication systems of the British military, enabling fast and secured transmission of target information across forces and allowing swift and accurate utilization of artillery and close air support.

The solution integrates several Elbit technologies, including a battle management application, a system for undetectable generation of high-precision targets, electro-optical payload for enhanced target acquisition in day and night, and a long range laser designator.

Elbit Systems, founded in 1966 and based in the city of Haifa, develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security and commercial applications. Enditem