Israeli FM hails reopening of liaison office in Morocco

JERUSALEM, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi hailed the reopening of the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat, Morocco, on Tuesday, following an agreement between the two countries to establish full diplomatic ties.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that the office has been reopened 20 years after the former Israeli Liaison Office in Morocco was shut down when the ties between the two countries were severed.

Also on Tuesday, the Israeli consulate in Dubai was officially launched, the foreign ministry said, two days after the Israeli embassy was opened in Abu Dhabi.

Ashkenazi said in the statement that the arrival of the Israeli envoys to Morocco and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is “an important day for peace.”

He hailed the moves as “an exciting day for the implementation process of the agreements with the UAE and Morocco.”

The foreign ministry said that the main goal of the Israeli consulate to Dubai is to develop economic ties between the two nations, with an emphasis on advancing the Israeli high-tech industry. It will also work to advance aviation and tourism.

After signing a U.S.-brokered normalization deal in September 2020, Israel and UAE have established direct flights and exchanged several trade delegations.

Israel and Morocco announced in December 2020 that they have agreed to normalize ties and establish full diplomatic relations. Enditem