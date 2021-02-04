Israeli FM says holds first official talk with Moroccan counterpart

JERUSALEM, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Tuesday held the first official talk with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, Ashkenazi said.

The first conversation with Bourita was “warm and friendly,” Ashkenazi said in a statement issued by his office.

The two ministers agreed to work together to “rapidly implement” the newly-signed agreements between Morocco and Israel, according to Ashkenazi.

“We also discussed increasing bilateral cooperation as well as wider regional issues,” he said.

Israel reopened its Liaison Office in Morocco’s capital Rabat in January, about a month after the two counties announced their agreement to normalize ties and establish full diplomatic relations.

Israel and Morocco established formal ties in 1995, but Morocco severed ties in 2000 in the wake of the Second Intifada, a Palestinian uprising against the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Enditem