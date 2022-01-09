Israeli forces attack Palestinian rallies, injuring 22 people.

Israeli forces attack Palestinian rallies, leaving 22 people injured.

Palestinians stage weekly anti-settlement protests in various parts of the occupied West Bank.

Palestine’s Ramallah

On Friday, Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank injured at least 22 Palestinians protesting against illegal Israeli settlements in various locations.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its medical teams treated 19 Palestinians in Beita village, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Four Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated bullets, and 15 others inhaled tear gas, according to the report.

Beita village is a hotspot for clashes with Israeli forces, with protests almost every day over Israel’s confiscation of Palestinian property in order to build an Israeli settlement on Mount Sbeih near Beita.

Meanwhile, three Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces during a rally protesting Israel’s settlement policy in Hebron, according to Eid Abu Monshar of the Red Crescent Society.

Palestinians protest illegal Jewish settlements on a weekly basis in various parts of the West Bank, particularly in the villages of Beita, Beit Dajan, and Kafr Qaddoum.

According to Israeli and Palestinian estimates, there are about 650,000 settlers in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, who live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts.

All Jewish settlements in occupied lands are illegal under international law.

*Written in Ankara by Ahmed Asmar.