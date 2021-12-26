Israeli forces have injured dozens of Palestinians in the West Bank.

Israeli forces in the West Bank have injured dozens of Palestinians.

Tear gas killed 95 Palestinians.

Palestine’s Ramallah

Israeli forces shot live and rubber-coated bullets at Palestinian protesters in the northern occupied West Bank on Saturday, injuring dozens of people.

During a protest in Burqa village over calls from Jewish settlers to march to the Homesh settlement near Nablus, which was evacuated in 2005, eight Palestinians were injured by live bullets and 35 by rubber-coated bullets.

Medical teams treated eight people with live bullet wounds, according to Ahmed Jebril, Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent.

According to him, one of the injured is in critical condition, and tear gas affected 95 people.

According to Israeli and Palestinian estimates, there are approximately 650,000 settlers in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, who live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts.

All Jewish settlements in occupied territories are illegal under international law.