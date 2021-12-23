Israeli forces in the West Bank shoot and kill Palestinians.

According to residents in Al-Bireh, Israeli forces opened fire on a passing car.

JERUSALEM ISRAEL

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli forces shot and killed a young Palestinian on Wednesday evening in the occupied West Bank.

Mohamed Issa, 26, was shot in the back and died at the Medical Complex in Ramallah city, according to a ministry statement.

Locals claim that during a raid in Al-Bireh, Israeli forces opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle, injuring the driver.

The raid sparked clashes with Palestinian residents, who claim Israeli forces used tear gas canisters, rubber-coated bullets, and live ammunition to disperse them.

The city was raided after “suspects were seen approaching the Psagot settlement,” according to an Israeli military statement.

According to the statement, Israeli forces were responding to gunfire from a passing car, whose driver was injured.

Israeli forces did not suffer any injuries.

The Israeli army allowed its soldiers to fire at Palestinians who were throwing stones and Molotov cocktails on Sunday.

*Mahmoud Barakat is the author.