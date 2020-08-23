Israeli forces wound 3 Palestinians in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestine

Israeli soldiers wounded three Palestinians in the West Bank late Wednesday.

Clashes broke out between the soldiers and Palestinians in the Deir Abu Mashal region close to Ramallah.

Two Palestinians shot by live bullets were taken to a hospital and the other wounded Palestinian was taken into custody, according to a statement by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The incident occurred when Israeli soldiers attempted to block Palestinians from joining a festival protesting Israel’s annexation plan for parts of the West Bank and the recent normalization agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, local sources reported.

Earlier, Israeli soldiers also wounded five Palestinians with plastic bullets.

The UAE is the first Gulf state and third Arab nation to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Palestinian groups have denounced the normalization deal, saying it does nothing to serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of Palestinians.

Despite reports that the deal halted Israel’s controversial plan to annex parts of the West Bank, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his government’s continued commitment to go ahead with the annexation plan.