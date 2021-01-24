Israeli gov’t approves normalization deal with Morocco

JERUSALEM, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — The Israeli government voted on Sunday to approve the recently-announced normalization deal with Morocco.

A government spokesperson said in a statement that the ministers unanimously voted in favor of the agreement.

The U.S.-brokered deal, first announced in December 2020, is expected to be brought to the Knesset (parliament) for approval in the next few days.

The agreement between the two nations is the third normalization deal announced in 2020 between Israel and an Arab country, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Sudan has also agreed to normalize its relations with Israel. Enditem