Israeli helicopters strike targets near Golan, injuring at least 3 Syrian troops

Israeli helicopters have struck Syrian Army positions in the Golan Heights, leaving at least three wounded, Syrian state media reported. The rocket attacks follow earlier reports of an Israeli drone strike in the same region.

The rockets struck army positions in Quneitra early on Friday morning local time, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). Early reports suggest the attack targeted the Lebanese militia Hezbollah, which works in tandem with the Syrian Army.

#BREAKING#NOW Information on Israeli Air Force helicopters targeting a number of military sites in Al Quneitra Governorate, southern #Syria.#Israel#IDF#IAF#USA#Iran#Hezbollah#IRGCpic.twitter.com/jyVabuq3jh — Eva J. Koulouriotis – إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) February 27, 2020

#BREAKING#NOW Initial information indicates that a number of sites belonging to the Lebanese #Hezbollah militia have been targeted by the IDF in the Al-Qahtaniyah, Al-Quneitra city, and Jubat Al-Khashab areas.#Israel#IDF#IAF#USA#Iran#IRGCpic.twitter.com/SrxAQsd8od — Eva J. Koulouriotis – إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) February 27, 2020

An Israeli drone strike late on Thursday, near the village of Hader, reportedly killed one civilian, according to local news agencies. Quneitra Governor Humam Dibyat identified the casualty as a police officer.

“He was innocent. He was an honorable nationalist,” Dibyat was quoted as saying by the AP.

Citing unconfirmed reports from Syrian opposition sources, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the man had been a “senior Hezbollah official,” instead. Tel Aviv has yet to comment on the incidents, which both occurred near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The strikes come amid a renewed push by Damascus to retake cities in Idlib province from opposition fighters, the last holdout for rebel militias that have for years fought to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Assad. Turkey has vowed to go “all in” to prevent the offensive, backing a large rebel faction – the “Syrian National Army” – and even marching in its own troops. At least 22 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the effort, with Ankara saying late on Thursday that it’s responding with air and artillery strikes.

