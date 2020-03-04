Israeli opposition leader pledges to “continue struggling” after exit polls

JERUSALEM, March 3 (Xinhua) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main rival, centrist Benny Gantz, vowed on Tuesday morning to “continue struggling,” after TV exit polls predicted Netanyahu’s narrow victory in the country’s general election.

Gantz, a former military chief, said that the results of the exit polls were inconclusive, as the surveys indicated Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party gained about 37 seats while Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party got 32-34 seats.

Meanwhile, the exit polls also showed that Netanyahu’s party and allies gained 59 or 60 seats, meaning the bloc fell short of two or one seat(s) needed for a majority coalition in Israel’s 120-seat parliament.

Gantz told his supporters in Tel Aviv that even if the official results accord with the exit poll data, “Netanyahu couldn’t form a government.”

He said that his party will “remain unified, strong and loyal to our path,” and that the Blue and White “may still force a unity government,” which will include both the Likud party and the Blue and White party.

“We’re still in this fight,” he added.

The election on Monday is Israel’s unprecedented third parliamentary elections in less than a year, after the two pervious rounds yielded inconclusive results, causing a year-long political stalemate.