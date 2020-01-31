Israeli PM withdraws immunity request

JERUSALEM, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday withdrew his request for immunity from prosecution on corruption charges.

Netanyahu, who is in Washington for the launching of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” peace plan, made the announcement on his official Facebook page.

His announcement came hours before the parliament was to launch a proceeding to discuss his request.

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister said in a statement that he made the move because the results of the proceeding “were known in advance” and he decided not to continue “this dirty game.”

Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White party and Netanyahu’s main rival, said in a statement that “No one can run a state and three serious criminal cases at the same time.”

Attorney-General Avihai Mandelblit issued in November an indictment, charging Netanyahu with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. It was the first time in Israel’s history that an incumbent prime minister was indicted.