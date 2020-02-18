Israeli PM’s graft trial to open on March 17: court

JERUSALEM, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial is scheduled to begin on March 17, two weeks after the country’s parliamentary elections, authorities said Tuesday.

The spokesperson’s office of the Jerusalem District Court, where the trial is set to take place, said the long-stalled trial will begin at 3 p.m. on March 17.

A three-justice panel for the trial was already announced which includes Rivkah Friedman-Feldman, Moshe Bar-Am, and Oded Shaham — all are judges with the Jerusalem District Court.

The decision on the opening date for the trial had been stalled since Netanyahu was indicted on January 28.

The long-time leader is indicted with three separate cases of corruption, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

Netanyahu, 70, is struggling for his political survival, with polls predicting a tight race between his right-wing Likud party and his main rival, Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party.

He is the first incumbent prime minister who was indicted in the history of Israel.