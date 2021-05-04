Israeli police injure 10 Palestinians in East Jerusalem

JERUSALEM

Ten Palestinians were injured in a brawl with Israeli police in occupied East Jerusalem during a solidarity demonstration with the residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, according to an aid agency.

Three of injured Palestinians were hospitalized, the Palestine Red Crescent said on Monday.

Eyewitnesses in the region told Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces threw dirty water into the houses of Palestinians in the neighborhood while the illegal settlers attacked the residents.

The eyewitnesses also said that the Israeli police detained some of the Palestinians involved in the solidarity demonstration.

The Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers as of the beginning of this year.

Since 1956, a total of 37 Palestinian families have been living in 27 homes in the neighborhood. However, illegal Jewish settlers have been trying to push them out on the basis of a law approved by the Israeli parliament in 1970.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced in 1948 to flee their villages and towns in historical Palestine to neighboring countries including Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Residents of another part of Palestinians found themselves displaced to Gaza Strip and West Bank amid rising attacks by Zionist gangs to pave the way for the creation of the state of Israel.

Palestinians use “Nakba” in Arabic, or “The Catastrophe”, to refer to the 1948 expulsions by Zionist gangs.

The Palestine-Israel conflict dates to 1917 when the British government, in the now-famous Balfour Declaration, which called for “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.”

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara