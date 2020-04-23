Israeli police no longer allowed to monitor corona patients via telecom data NOW

The Israeli police are no longer allowed to use telecom data to check whether corona patients adhere to the rules of home isolation. A parliamentary committee crossed this line on Wednesday.

In March, the Israeli government gave the police the authority to use the telecom data to determine whether people who need to be in isolation are actually staying at home. A judge had to give the police permission to use the data.

In the past month, the police conducted about five hundred checks a day, a spokesperson for the committee said. The checks were carried out on the basis of a list of 13,500 persons provided by the Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, 15 percent of the people who had to remain in isolation did not follow the rules. A police spokesman says 203 people have been arrested. That would often have happened based on the location data of smartphones.

The authority would initially apply for a month. The request to extend that period was rejected by the parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

Security service will continue to monitor

Israeli security agency Shin Bet was also given the authority to monitor phones of corona patients. In this way it must become clear where they are and who they have encountered.

Human rights organizations see both powers as a disproportionate invasion of privacy and have gone to court. Although the police are no longer allowed to access the data, Shin Bet can still monitor corona patients.

An official from the Israeli government calls the results “surprisingly good”. More than half of infections from people who don’t know each other have been diagnosed with the help of Shin Bet, according to the official. Infections within families are not included in these figures.

More than 14,000 confirmed infections with the COVID-19 virus have been identified in Israel. At least 187 people in the country have died from the virus.

Follow the latest developments around the virus in our live blog.