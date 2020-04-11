Israeli president apologizes for hosting daughter despite COVID-19 ban

JERUSALEM, April 10 (Xinhua) — Israeli President Reuven Rivlin apologized on Friday for having the Jewish Passover holiday dinner “Seder” with his daughter despite the government’s ban as part of the combat against the novel coronavirus.

“I apologize. Since my wife passed away, my children help me a lot in my personal affairs, and in work matters as contacts during holidays and weekends, when my office is not staffed,” Rivlin wrote in his statement.

Rivlin, 80, hosted his daughter at the presidential residence in Jerusalem for the traditional Passover dinner on Wednesday evening, contrary to the government’s ban on having meals with the extended families as part of a curfew.

It was only allowed to have a Seder meal with nuclear families at home.