Israeli president calls anti-Semitism “malignant disease”

JERUSALEM, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday called anti-Semitism and racism “a malignant disease” at the opening of the Holocaust commemoration ceremony in Jerusalem.

Rivlin expressed thanks to the world leaders for their “solidarity with the Jewish people” by attending the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi’s Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

The ceremony, organized by the World Holocaust Forum, was held at Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial under the slogan “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism.”

“Anti-Semitism does not stop with the Jews,” Rivlin said.

“No democracy is immune,” he added.

More than 40 world leaders arrived in Jerusalem for the World Holocaust Forum, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prince Charles and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.