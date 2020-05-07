Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu May Form Government Despite Corruption Case | NOW

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may still form a government despite the corruption case against him, the Israeli court decided on Wednesday. The court believes that Netanyahu should be treated as innocent until proven guilty.

The court, consisting of eleven judges, sees no legal ground for allowing Netanyahu to form a government. Also, joining the new unity coalition with his political rival Benny Gantz would not protect him in his corruption case.

In April Netanyahu of the right-wing Likud party and Gantz of the center party Blauw-Wit signed an agreement so that an emergency government could be formed in the fight against the corona virus. Previous talks for a coalition have stalled and elections in April and September 2019, as well as March 2020, could not change that.

Netanyahu and Gantz take turns to become prime ministers, with Netanyahu first. He would then remain in office for 18 months until he hands over power to Gantz. The new government must be sworn in next week.

Prime Minister Netanyahu was officially charged in January in three corruption cases. He is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu denies having done anything wrong.