Israeli researchers develop COVID-19 disinfectant from tap water

JERUSALEM, April 22 (Xinhua) — Israeli researchers have developed an innovative technology to turn tap water into efficient and safe disinfectant against the novel coronavirus, Ben Gurion University (BGU) in southern Israel reported Wednesday.

BGU said the disinfectant efficiently kills bacteria and viruses, without causing environmental damage.

According to BGU, experiments conducted by the university’s research team completely neutralized the human coronavirus OC43, whose structure is similar to that of the COVID-19 virus.

These are water undergoing a measured electrochemical process. Then, a simple technology makes them usable as efficient disinfectants, to be kept in recycled or reusable containers.

BGU noted that the new substance is safe for use and therefore suitable for hospitals and kindergartens.

“Face masks and gloves can be sprayed with this disinfectant for reuse”, the researchers noted.

It can also be used for disinfecting clothes, air conditioners, handles, curtains, surfaces and beds.

The team added that further development may also adapt the new water to disinfect hands and even to treat wounds. Enditem