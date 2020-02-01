Israeli researchers find advanced method for diagnosing cancers

JERUSALEM, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Israeli researchers have found a new method for diagnosing and detecting aggressive cancer cells in human body, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem said on Tuesday.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, may lead to the development of more effective and personalized cancer drugs and treatments, and a more effective diagnosis, researchers said.

In the study, the researchers examined the connection between the malignancy of cancer cells and their physical properties, mainly their ability to deform, stiffen, flex, and adapt to different and changing environments.

The study found that there is a direct correlation between cancer cell malignancy and their ability to uptake (swallow) particles, regardless of the type of the cancer.

Thus, it was found that the higher the cellular uptake capacity is, the higher level the cancer cell violence would be of.

The swallowing ability is made possible by the mechanical ability of the cancerous cells to flex and deform to insert large particles into them.

The researchers then sorted out cancer cells based on their swallowing ability, proving in mice that the cells with higher swallowing ability produced more aggressive diseases.